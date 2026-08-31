SCO Leaders Gather in Kyrgyzstan as China, Russia and Iran Push Multipolar Agenda

Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, are gathering in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for the bloc’s two-day annual summit amid escalating conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The summit, held under the theme “Together for Sustainable Peace, Development and Prosperity,” brings together heads of state from China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, Belarus and the Central Asian nations. According to Reuters, the meeting comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions following the US-Israel conflict with Iran and the continuing Russia-Ukraine war.

Analysts say China and Russia are expected to use the summit to promote a multipolar world order and strengthen political, economic and security cooperation among developing nations in response to what they describe as unilateral Western policies led by the United States.

Originally established as the Shanghai Five in 1996, the SCO has expanded into one of the world’s largest regional organizations. The bloc now represents about 43% of the global population and nearly 23% of global GDP, making it an increasingly influential platform for cooperation across Eurasia.

The summit agenda includes discussions on the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, the situation in Afghanistan, India-China relations, border tensions between India and Pakistan, and regional counterterrorism cooperation.

Economic cooperation is also expected to dominate the talks. Leaders are set to discuss advancing the proposed SCO Development Bank, expanding regional investment, and accelerating trade projects such as the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Northern Sea Route, which have gained importance as shipping disruptions continue in the Strait of Hormuz.

A closely watched bilateral meeting between Modi and Putin is also expected to focus on alternative trade and energy routes as regional conflicts continue to threaten global supply chains and energy markets.

Despite internal differences; including India’s position on the Ukraine war and longstanding disputes between India and Pakistan, analysts say the summit offers member states an opportunity to demonstrate cooperation among Global South powers while seeking to reduce dependence on Western-led institutions.