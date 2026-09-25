Scientists Develop Edible Battery That Powers Medical Devices Inside the Body for Up to 3 Days

Scientists have developed an edible battery that can safely operate inside the body for up to three days before naturally dissolving, a breakthrough researchers say could transform how doctors diagnose, monitor and treat gastrointestinal diseases without the need for conventional implanted batteries.

The experimental battery, reported by the Financial Times and developed by researchers in the United States, successfully powered wireless medical devices during preclinical tests in pigs. Scientists say the technology could eventually be used in swallowable or implantable devices that monitor digestive health and deliver targeted treatments inside the gastrointestinal tract.

The battery is made from magnesium and molybdenum trioxide, materials considered biocompatible and capable of gradually breaking down after completing their function. Unlike conventional batteries, it is designed to operate temporarily inside the body and then safely dissolve, reducing the need for surgical removal.

In one experiment, researchers placed a wireless sensor in a pig’s esophagus, where the edible battery powered the device and transmitted signals to a receiver about 1.5 meters away for up to three days. In another test, the battery supplied energy to a capsule that delivered 20 minutes of electrical stimulation to the stomach.

Researchers say gastric electrical stimulation could one day help treat conditions such as gastroparesis, a disorder that slows stomach emptying and can cause nausea, vomiting and severe digestive problems. The technology could also improve targeted drug delivery by activating medical capsules at specific locations in the digestive system.

The battery was inserted into the animals’ stomachs using an endoscope and coated with a protective layer of beeswax to withstand stomach acid before activating. Pigs were chosen for the study because their digestive system closely resembles that of humans in several important ways.

Scientists say the edible battery remains in the experimental stage, but they are now working with a commercial partner to develop a version suitable for human use. A clinical trial is expected to begin within the next two years, subject to regulatory approval and additional safety testing.

Experts say the innovation could open the door to a new generation of biodegradable medical electronics, but more studies are needed to confirm the battery’s safety, reliability and performance across different digestive conditions before it can be used in patients.