The blast occurred at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, in the Andar Ser area on the outskirts of Asadabad, the provincial capital kunar province, according to local officials.

Reuters initially reported that seven students had been killed and up to 99 others injured, citing a statement from Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani. However, the Associated Press later reported an updated toll of 10 people killed and 110 wounded, also citing Qani.

Hamdullah Fitrat, the Taliban deputy spokesperson, said preliminary investigations indicated that the explosion originated from a storage facility containing explosives belonging to mining companies near the school. He attributed the incident to negligence and inadequate precautions in storing the explosive materials.

Sami-ul-Haq Haq Bayan, the Taliban-appointed director of Information and Culture in Kunar, said the explosives were kept in a nearby house and were intended for mining operations and clearing dangerous rocks from mountain slopes along the Kunar-Nuristan highway.

The explosion reportedly damaged nearby buildings, including parts of the school. The Associated Press reported that images from the scene showed collapsed sections of the school building, while injured children were being taken to hospitals in Asadabad.

An AFP journalist reporting from a hospital in the provincial capital observed injured children aged between eight and 15 receiving treatment. Local residents also described scenes of panic, with children trapped beneath collapsed sections of buildings and residents rushing to rescue victims.

The exact circumstances that led to the detonation remain unclear. Taliban authorities have announced an investigation, but have not released further details about the company responsible for storing the explosives or whether any safety violations have been established.

The Associated Press noted that mining is a major industry in Afghanistan, which has substantial deposits of minerals and precious stones. It also highlighted concerns about poor safety standards at mining companies, which have contributed to industrial accidents.

The explosion comes months after a separate incident at an educational centre in Kabul in August, when a hand grenade attack injured more than 40 children, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.