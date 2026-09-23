Saudi, Turkish and Syrian Foreign Ministers Hold Trilateral Talks on Regional Security

Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in New York on Wednesday for trilateral talks focused on strengthening regional cooperation, economic ties and addressing shared security challenges, according to the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where regional diplomacy has intensified amid ongoing efforts to stabilize Syria and expand cooperation across the Middle East. Saudi Arabia said the ministers discussed ways to enhance coordination on issues affecting regional security and long-term development.

According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the three ministers explored mechanisms to strengthen cooperation in confronting “shared challenges” and reviewed opportunities to expand trade, investment and broader economic relations among Saudi Arabia, Syria and Türkiye. The talks also covered regional developments and coordination on issues of mutual interest.

The meeting reflects growing diplomatic engagement with Syria following years of regional isolation. Since late 2024, several Arab countries have moved to normalize relations with Damascus, while Türkiye has also increased diplomatic contacts with the Syrian government after years of strained relations over Syria’s civil war and border security issues.

Regional diplomacy has increasingly focused on Syria’s reconstruction, the return of refugees, counterterrorism cooperation and economic integration. Saudi Arabia and Türkiye have both emphasized the importance of preserving Syria’s stability while supporting regional initiatives aimed at reducing conflict and expanding economic connectivity.

The trilateral discussions come as Middle Eastern governments seek closer coordination on security, trade and infrastructure projects while navigating broader regional tensions. Officials did not announce any new agreements following the meeting but said consultations among the three countries would continue on issues related to regional peace, stability and economic cooperation.