Mecca Defence Pact Meeting in Istanbul, Türkiye, on August 31, 2026 [Murad Sezer/Reuters]

Senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey are meeting Iranian officials in Tehran on Monday to discuss regional security and coordination, as escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and wider tensions involving Iran raise concerns about further conflict in the Middle East.

According to Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, the delegation includes Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Turkey’s intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin. Iran’s state television also reported that the officials would hold consultations with the country’s Supreme National Security Council on regional security.

The meeting marks the first high-level contact between Iran and all three members of the Mecca defence pact since Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

Saudi Arabia intercepted another wave of missiles and drones on Sunday as fighting with the Houthis continued. The attacks have added pressure on Riyadh amid a broader regional conflict involving Iran and the United States, alongside Israel’s military campaign against Iran, according to Reuters.

The talks come as regional governments seek to prevent further escalation and explore diplomatic options. Pakistan has played an intermediary role in efforts to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran, while Qatar has also been involved in mediation efforts.

The three countries; Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August. Under the pact, an armed attack against one member is considered an attack against all, according to the agreement’s provisions reported by Reuters.

Earlier this month, ministers from the three countries held an emergency meeting in Riyadh and agreed to ensure the rapid deployment of military forces and capabilities in Saudi Arabia amid growing security concerns.

The Tehran meeting therefore brings together countries linked by a mutual-defence arrangement with Iran, at a time when regional security risks are increasing. The discussions are expected to focus on regional coordination and security, although details of any agreements or outcomes were not immediately available.