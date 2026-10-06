Saudi-led coalition says it destroyed Houthi missile sites in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said Tuesday that it had destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in the capital, Sanaa, and a missile storage facility in Saada containing 20 ballistic missiles.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said the storage facility was located at a mountainous site in Saada province, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The coalition did not provide independent evidence of the reported strikes.

The announcement came as Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces intensified a major military campaign to retake territory from the Iran-aligned Houthi movement. The offensive has focused on areas around the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, with Yemeni forces supported by Saudi air power.

The coalition also said Monday that its forces had targeted Houthi weapons depots and facilities used to store explosive-laden boats and naval mines in Yemen’s western Hodeidah province. It said the operations were aimed at disrupting preparations for attacks on shipping routes in the southern Red Sea.

The latest strikes followed a sharp escalation in fighting between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Houthis. The Houthis have claimed missile and drone attacks against Saudi targets, including airports and oil facilities, although individual claims have not all been independently verified.

The renewed fighting marks a significant escalation in Yemen’s conflict, which began after the Houthis seized Sanaa and expanded their control over large parts of the country in 2014. A UN-brokered truce that had helped reduce large-scale fighting collapsed in July, according to reports.