Saudi-Led Coalition Says Houthi Missile and Drone Attacks Injure 13 Civilians in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s military coalition said Houthi rebels launched a wave of ballistic missile and drone attacks targeting several cities in southern Saudi Arabia, injuring at least 13 civilians and escalating cross-border hostilities linked to the conflict in Yemen.

Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki said the attacks struck civilian areas in Khamis Mushait, Abha, and Taif, according to statements carried by Al jazeera. He said Saudi air defenses intercepted several incoming missiles and drones, but debris from the attacks caused injuries to civilians.

The coalition described the strikes as attacks on civilian infrastructure and residential areas, saying emergency services responded to multiple impact sites. Authorities did not immediately provide details on the condition of those injured or report significant damage to critical infrastructure.

The attacks come as fighting in Yemen has intensified following recent battlefield advances by the Iran-backed Houthi movement in parts of the country. The Houthis have increasingly used ballistic missiles, drones and other long-range weapons to target Saudi territory during periods of heightened conflict.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly accused the Houthis of targeting civilians and violating international humanitarian law through attacks on populated areas. The Houthis have previously said their cross-border strikes are retaliation for Saudi-led military operations in Yemen and support for anti-Houthi forces.

The latest exchange follows renewed regional instability across the Middle East, where escalating tensions have increased concerns about the security situation in Yemen and neighboring Gulf states.