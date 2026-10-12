Saudi, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss De-escalation After Houthi Attacks

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to discuss escalating tensions in the Middle East and diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis, Saudi media reported.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the two officials reviewed recent regional developments and ongoing efforts to address the situation. The call came amid intensifying attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement against Saudi Arabia, including strikes targeting Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.

Araghchi said that prioritizing military action over political solutions would further complicate the crisis. He stressed that the region’s conflicts had no military solution and said Iran was prepared to help facilitate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen to support a political settlement, according to Iranian state media.

The diplomatic contact followed deadly Houthi attacks on Saudi airports. Reuters reported that a strike on Riyadh’s international airport on Saturday killed people and injured hundreds, while a subsequent attack on Sunday killed one person and wounded 11 others. The attacks prompted heightened security concerns and international condemnation.

The latest exchange highlights the importance of diplomatic channels between Riyadh and Tehran as the conflict threatens regional security, civilian aviation and energy infrastructure. Saudi Arabia has faced repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks, while the broader regional confrontation has increased concerns over disruptions to oil supplies and maritime trade.

Neither side announced a concrete agreement or a timetable for negotiations following the call. The extent to which the diplomatic contacts can help contain the escalation remains uncertain.