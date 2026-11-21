Damaged pumping station on Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline near Medina, September 13, 2026. (AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2026 Vantor)

Saudi Arabia has called for mutual security guarantees with Iran, saying a new round of conflict could be more violent and that lasting regional stability requires addressing security concerns on both sides.

Manal Radwan, the Saudi foreign minister’s adviser and special envoy for negotiations and peace efforts, made the remarks in Naples, Italy, during the Mediterranean Dialogues conference, according to Al Jazeera. She said Riyadh would continue pursuing dialogue with Tehran while maintaining its efforts to counter threats to the kingdom.

Radwan argued that Saudi Arabia’s security was closely linked to the stability of neighbouring countries, including Iran. She called for reciprocal security commitments to prevent another confrontation that could carry more serious consequences for the region.

Her comments come as diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions between Iran and Gulf countries continue alongside growing concerns over attacks and instability across the Middle East.

Radwan also addressed the role of armed groups supported by Iran, including Yemen’s Houthi movement, armed factions in Iraq and Hezbollah in Lebanon. She said these groups operated in different local environments and therefore required distinct political approaches.

Although some of these groups sometimes acted independently of Tehran, Radwan argued that their activities remained connected to Iranian influence and support. She said they could not sustain their operations without those links.

The remarks reflect a central challenge in regional diplomacy: how to address Iran’s influence through allied armed groups while keeping channels of communication with Tehran open.

In October, senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey held talks in Tehran and agreed to continue discussions on regional cooperation, peace and security. The meeting followed weeks of heightened tensions, including attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces on Saudi targets, according to Al Jazeera.

Iran has also expressed support for continued dialogue with Saudi Arabia. On November 3, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran remained engaged with Riyadh and supported regional security arrangements led by countries in the region, rather than relying on foreign military forces, Anadolu Agency reported.

The discussions are taking place amid broader efforts to establish a regional security framework. However, differences over Iran’s nuclear programme, the role of foreign military forces and the activities of armed groups remain significant obstacles to a lasting agreement, Al Jazeera reported in its analysis of regional security diplomacy.

The Mediterranean Dialogues conference, held in Naples from November 19 to 21, brought together government officials, diplomats and experts to discuss regional security, Middle East peace efforts and the protection of strategic trade and maritime routes.