Saudi Defense Minister, Pakistan Army Chief Discuss Security Threats and Defense Coordination in Riyadh

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, held talks in Riyadh on Wednesday on strengthening military coordination as Saudi Arabia faces escalating security threats, including recent missile and drone attacks linked to Yemen’s Houthi movement.

The meeting focused on the Kingdom’s security situation, recent attacks targeting Saudi territory, and ways to deepen defense cooperation between Riyadh and Islamabad, according to Saudi and Pakistani officials. The two sides also reviewed the implementation of outcomes from the first Strategic Political and Defense Committee meeting held under the newly signed Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.

The discussions come after Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in August, establishing a framework for closer military cooperation, intelligence sharing and joint defense planning. The three countries also agreed to create a permanent secretariat in Saudi Arabia to coordinate the pact’s implementation, initially headed by a Pakistani secretary-general.

Officials said Prince Khalid and Munir exchanged views on regional security developments and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries. Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have maintained longstanding military ties, with Pakistan providing training, advisory support and defense cooperation to the Kingdom for decades.

The talks also followed a trilateral meeting of senior military leaders from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey, where officials discussed enhancing intelligence coordination, joint military exercises and strengthening regional deterrence capabilities.

The agreement has gained renewed attention as Houthi attacks on Saudi cities, energy infrastructure and Red Sea shipping have intensified following the group’s maritime restrictions announced in July. Reuters has reported that the Houthis’ escalation has raised concerns over regional security and global energy supply routes, particularly around the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia has increasingly sought closer defense coordination with regional partners as security threats expand beyond Yemen, while Pakistan has simultaneously tried to maintain diplomatic engagement with both Saudi Arabia and Iran amid broader Middle East tensions. Reuters has reported that Islamabad’s dual role as Riyadh’s defense partner and a diplomatic intermediary has come under growing pressure as regional conflicts intensify.

The meeting in Riyadh underscores growing military cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan at a time when both countries say regional security challenges require greater coordination, intelligence sharing and preparedness against cross-border missile and drone threats.