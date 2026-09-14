Saudi Crown Prince Meets CENTCOM Chief as US Expands Military Support Against Houthis

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Brad Cooper in Jeddah on Monday to discuss regional security and the escalating conflict in Yemen, as Iran-backed Houthi forces continue missile, drone and ground attacks against Saudi Arabia.

The meeting came days after Reuters reported that Mohammed bin Salman had held at least two phone calls with U.S. President Donald Trump over the past week, requesting additional military assistance as Houthi attacks intensified across Saudi territory. According to Reuters, Washington declined to launch direct strikes against the Houthis but agreed to provide intelligence sharing, surveillance and targeting support to Saudi forces.

Saudi state media said the two sides reviewed military cooperation, regional developments and efforts to strengthen security coordination between Riyadh and Washington. The discussions focused on protecting Saudi territory and addressing growing threats to regional stability.

The meeting reflects deepening military coordination between Saudi Arabia and the United States at a time when the Houthis have expanded attacks beyond Yemen’s front lines. In recent weeks, the group has launched ballistic missiles, drones and cruise missiles targeting Saudi cities, military installations and energy infrastructure, while also advancing along Yemen’s western coastline.

Media reports stated that Houthi operations have increasingly focused on areas surrounding the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world’s busiest maritime chokepoints linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden. Any disruption in the strait could threaten global shipping routes and energy supplies moving between Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

U.S. officials have said Washington’s current approach is to support Saudi Arabia with intelligence, reconnaissance and defensive capabilities rather than become directly involved in another military campaign in Yemen. Reuters reported that U.S. assistance includes information sharing designed to improve Saudi interception of missiles and drones launched from Houthi-controlled territory.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks as fighting in Yemen has entered a more volatile phase following renewed regional tensions involving Iran and the United States. The group has claimed responsibility for strikes on Saudi infrastructure and has vowed to continue operations until its military objectives are achieved.

Saudi Arabia, which has fought a years-long campaign against the Houthis, is now facing a combination of long-range missile attacks, drone strikes and renewed ground offensives near strategic coastal areas. The kingdom has strengthened air defenses while seeking broader regional and international support to contain the conflict.

The expanding intelligence partnership is intended to help Saudi Arabia defend critical infrastructure without widening the regional conflict.