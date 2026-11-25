Local sources reported hearing explosions in southwestern Yemen early Wednesday.

A Saudi-led coalition has launched airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port, targeting what it described as Houthi operational capabilities, amid escalating tensions and threats of retaliation against Saudi ports along the Red Sea.

Major General Turki al-Maliki, the coalition’s spokesperson, announced the operation early Wednesday, November 25, in a statement shared on X. He said coalition forces had struck operational capabilities at the port and destroyed additional targets in the northern governorates of Saada and Amran.

The strikes followed an evacuation warning issued by the coalition several hours earlier, urging civilians to leave designated areas of Hodeidah port for their safety. The warning included a map identifying the areas to be evacuated.

The operation came after the Houthi movement threatened to target Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea ports, including Jeddah, if the coalition attacked Hodeidah. The group also called on port workers, people living near the facilities and shipping companies to evacuate personnel and withdraw vessels.

The latest confrontation follows a Houthi drone attack on a tower in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District on Tuesday. Saudi Civil Defence said 11 people were injured, including two Saudi citizens, two Indian nationals, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptians. The coalition subsequently vowed to respond to attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Hodeidah is one of Yemen’s most important ports and a major entry point for food, commercial goods and humanitarian supplies serving millions of people in Houthi-controlled northern areas. Any disruption to its operations could further complicate the delivery of essential supplies in a country already facing a prolonged humanitarian crisis.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the confrontation has intensified in recent months, with the Houthis threatening or carrying out attacks against Saudi infrastructure, while the Saudi-led coalition has stepped up airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

The latest strikes and threats mark a further escalation in the conflict, raising concerns that the confrontation could extend beyond Yemen and increase risks to shipping and infrastructure along the Red Sea.