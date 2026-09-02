Saudi Arabia Says Iran Attacked Saudi Oil Tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of attacking one of its oil tankers while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, saying the strike killed crew members and marked a new escalation in the security crisis surrounding one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the attack targeted a Saudi tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, condemning the incident as a violation of international law and maritime security. The ministry did not specify the exact time, location or method of the attack.

The statement followed an announcement by Saudi Arabia’s national shipping company, Bahri, which said two Filipino crew members aboard the tanker SIDR were killed during the attack. The company said the vessel had been carrying Saudi crude oil through the strait when it came under attack.

The attack comes amid rapidly escalating tensions between Iran and the United States over military operations and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping intelligence firms have reported a growing threat to commercial vessels in the waterway as attacks, naval operations and new Iranian restrictions disrupt maritime traffic.

The latest incident follows another recent attack on a large tanker transiting the southern corridor of the Strait of Hormuz, where the vessel struck two sea mines and caught fire, further raising concerns over the safety of commercial shipping in the Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s busiest energy chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil exports. Recent attacks on tankers and military exchanges between Iran and the United States have fueled fears of wider disruption to global energy supplies and increased risks for commercial shipping in the Gulf.