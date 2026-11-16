Saudi-led coalition fighters during clashes with Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen’s Jawf province, November 2, 2026. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia has replaced the commander of its military coalition in Yemen following major battlefield setbacks for forces backing the internationally recognised Yemeni government, as Houthi fighters make fresh advances toward the southern port city of Aden.

According to Reuters, November 16, 2026, King Salman issued a royal decree appointing General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, Saudi Arabia’s chief of general staff, to lead the coalition’s joint forces. The outgoing commander, Lieutenant General Fahd bin Hamad Al-Salman, was appointed adviser to the defence minister for military affairs. Two Western diplomats linked the changes directly to the deteriorating military situation in Yemen.

The leadership change comes after Yemeni government forces announced on Sunday that they were withdrawing from areas near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a strategic maritime passage connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden. The forces said they would concentrate on defending Aden, which serves as the government’s main seat of power.

The withdrawal followed renewed Houthi advances along Yemen’s southern coastline. Yemeni military sources told Reuters on Monday that Houthi fighters had reached the Khor Omairah coastal area, about 100 kilometres west of Aden, and were approaching government positions near Qawah.

The developments have raised concerns about the security of Aden and the possibility that fighting could move closer to the city. Aden has remained the government’s principal stronghold since the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014.

Residents have reported increased security checkpoints and identity checks across Aden. Amin Mahmoud, a government employee in the city, told Reuters that food and fuel remained available but residents were increasingly worried about the retreat of government forces and the possibility of renewed fighting.

Political and conflict analyst Mohammed Al-Qadhi described the Houthi advance as a serious threat to Aden, saying the government had shifted from plans to recapture Sanaa to defending its remaining strongholds.

The setbacks also highlight divisions within the anti-Houthi camp. Government forces remain fragmented after years of internal disagreements and competing interests, weakening their ability to maintain control over territory and coordinate military operations.

The conflict had largely remained dormant since a United Nations-backed truce in 2022, but fighting intensified again this summer amid the wider US-Iran conflict. The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have expanded their territorial gains while continuing attacks involving ballistic missiles and drones against Saudi targets, including airports and oil facilities.

The latest developments have also heightened concerns over the security of the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world’s most important shipping routes. Any further escalation could threaten commercial shipping and deepen regional instability.