Saudi Arabia, Pakistan Sign Visa-Free Travel Deal for Diplomatic and Official Passport Holders

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have signed an agreement exempting holders of diplomatic and official passports from visa requirements, marking another step in expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was signed on Monday by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.

The visa exemption will apply to holders of diplomatic and official passports from both countries, simplifying official travel and facilitating higher-level diplomatic engagement between Islamabad and Riyadh.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry described the agreement as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic ties with Saudi Arabia, one of Pakistan’s closest allies in the Middle East. The two countries maintain close cooperation across diplomacy, security, trade, labor migration and investment, with regular exchanges between senior government officials.

The agreement comes as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia continue to deepen cooperation through a series of high-level engagements over the past year. Saudi Arabia has pledged multi-billion-dollar investments in Pakistan in sectors including energy, mining, infrastructure and agriculture as Islamabad seeks to stabilize its economy and attract foreign investment.

The two countries also signed a joint defense cooperation agreement on August 7, alongside Türkiye, aimed at strengthening collective security, expanding defense collaboration and promoting regional stability. Pakistani and Saudi officials have described security cooperation as a key pillar of their longstanding strategic partnership.

Saudi Arabia is home to one of the world’s largest Pakistani expatriate communities, with millions of Pakistani workers contributing significantly to Pakistan’s economy through remittances. Riyadh has also remained an important financial partner for Islamabad during periods of economic difficulty.

The latest visa-free agreement reflects broader efforts by both governments to institutionalize cooperation and facilitate official engagement as bilateral relations continue to expand across political, economic and security sectors.