Saudi Arabia Airport.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defence issued “potential danger” alerts for four western areas on Friday before lifting them minutes later, without initially explaining the cause of the warnings.

The Saudi Civil Defence issued warnings for Makkah, Jeddah, Taif and Yanbu on October 24, urging residents to follow safety instructions and move to safe locations. Authorities later announced that the danger had passed. Residents were also told to avoid gatherings and filming and to contact emergency services when necessary.

Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched towards Taif and Yanbu. The coalition also reported intercepting a missile aimed at Riyadh earlier on Saturday.

Saudi Civil Defence later reported that debris from two intercepted missiles fell in several locations, including Makkah, Jeddah, Taif and Rabigh. The statement did not report casualties or provide details of damage from the falling debris.

The alerts came amid renewed Houthi attacks and escalating hostilities involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen. The Houthis claimed to have targeted Saudi oil facilities, airports and military installations, although Saudi authorities did not confirm that all the reported targets had been hit. Reuters reported that Yemen’s internationally recognised government also said Houthi missiles struck coast guard facilities in Aden.

Fighting intensifies in Yemen

Meanwhile, clashes reportedly resumed between Houthi fighters and forces supporting Yemen’s internationally recognised government near Taiz, involving artillery and heavy weapons, according to Al Jazeera. Further fighting was also reported in Lahj province.

The Yemen Network for Rights and Freedoms alleged that Houthi forces committed 21 violations in Taiz over a 24-hour period, including shelling, killings, injuries, kidnappings and looting. These allegations have not been independently verified.

The conflict has devastated large parts of Yemen and contributed to a prolonged humanitarian crisis. Cross-border attacks had largely eased following a 2022 truce before renewed regional hostilities intensified the security situation.