The first group of Syrian pilgrims departed from Damascus International Airport en route to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, on May 18, 2025. The departure coincided with a field visit by Syrian Minister of Awqaf, Dr. Mohammad Abu Al-Khair Shukri, who inspected the pilgrims’ conditions and monitored the procedures in place at the airport. (Photo by Rami Alsayed/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia said its air defences intercepted and destroyed four drones and three ballistic missiles launched by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on Tuesday, as regional diplomatic efforts to contain escalating hostilities continued.

Turki Al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen, said the drones were heading towards the kingdom’s southern region, while the three ballistic missiles were targeting the Eastern Region. All seven projectiles were intercepted before reaching their intended targets, according to the coalition.

Saudi Civil Defence had issued early-warning alerts over potential hostile threats in the Eastern Region and Al-Kharj governorate. Following the interceptions, authorities said the danger had passed in both areas, Reuters reported.

The latest interceptions followed further reported drone and missile attacks over Saudi Arabia in recent days, as fighting between the kingdom and the Houthis has intensified.

Attacks Continue Amid Regional Diplomatic Efforts

The attacks came a day after senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye travelled to Tehran for talks with Iranian leaders aimed at reducing regional tensions and encouraging diplomatic solutions.

The delegations included Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin. They met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and senior security officials, including Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said the visit was intended to help de-escalate tensions, support mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan, and open channels for negotiations to prevent further military escalation.

The timing of the latest attacks underscores the challenge facing regional diplomacy as hostilities involving Iran, the United States, Israel and Iran-aligned groups continue to affect security across the Middle East.

Wider Conflict Raises Security Concerns

Reuters reported that renewed Houthi attacks have become part of a wider regional confrontation, placing additional pressure on Saudi Arabia and raising concerns about the security of strategic infrastructure and shipping routes. The fighting has also undermined the relative calm established by a United Nations-brokered truce in 2022.

The Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, have been involved in a prolonged conflict with Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which has received support from the Saudi-led coalition.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly accused the Houthis of threatening its territory, while the group has carried out missile and drone attacks against Saudi targets during periods of heightened conflict. The latest interceptions were reported by Saudi authorities.

The diplomatic meetings in Tehran were part of broader efforts to prevent further escalation, but the latest missile and drone launches highlight the difficulty of securing a regional de-escalation while military operations continue.