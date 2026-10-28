Saudi air defence systems and a view of Taif, western Saudi Arabia, following reports that the Saudi-led coalition intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthis.

Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards the western Saudi city of Taif early Wednesday, October 28, as cross-border attacks and regional tensions continue to escalate.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki announced the interception, according to Al Jazeera. The coalition said the missile was destroyed by Saudi air defences. Officials did not immediately provide details about casualties or damage linked to the interception.

Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense issued early-warning alerts for potential threats in Jeddah and Yanbu before later announcing that the danger had passed in both areas, Arab News reported.

The latest incident follows a series of missile and drone interceptions reported by Saudi authorities in recent days. On Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted three ballistic missiles aimed at the kingdom’s Eastern Province and four drones heading towards southern Saudi Arabia, according to Reuters.

Saudi Civil Defense also reported property damage in Riyadh after debris from two intercepted ballistic missiles fell on a building, a construction site and a vehicle. No casualties were reported in that incident, according to the Associated Press.

The renewed attacks mark a sharp escalation in hostilities between the Houthis, who control Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and the Saudi-backed internationally recognised Yemeni government. Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting the government against the Houthis since 2015.

The escalation has also raised concerns about regional security and vital shipping routes. The Houthis have claimed attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities, while the coalition has reported strikes against Houthi missile infrastructure in Yemen.

The latest developments came as senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Pakistan and Iran held talks in Tehran aimed at reducing regional tensions. However, the continuing exchanges of attacks have increased uncertainty over prospects for de-escalation.