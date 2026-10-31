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Saudi Arabia’s air defences intercepted and destroyed two drones launched towards its eastern and southern regions, according to the Saudi-led coalition, amid escalating cross-border attacks by Yemen’s Houthi movement.

The coalition said early Saturday that it had intercepted a drone over the kingdom’s oil-rich Eastern Region. It later reported destroying another drone launched towards the Southern Region, Reuters reported.

The latest incidents followed a separate interception on Friday, when the coalition said it had destroyed a Houthi drone over the Medina region in western Saudi Arabia. The Houthis denied carrying out an attack against Saudi territory that day.

The Eastern Region is a major centre of Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas industry. It contains most of the kingdom’s hydrocarbon reserves and is home to the headquarters of state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco, which suffered extensive damage in an attack earlier in October, according to Reuters.

Cross-border attacks intensify

The latest interceptions come amid a sharp escalation in fighting between the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognised government, and the Houthis, who control the capital, Sanaa.

On Tuesday, October 27, the coalition said it had intercepted three ballistic missiles and four drones launched towards Saudi Arabia’s Eastern and Southern regions. Saudi Civil Defence issued warnings over potential threats in the Eastern Region and Kharj governorate before later reporting that the danger had passed.

The renewed fighting has effectively shattered a United Nations-brokered truce established in 2022, which had largely halted cross-border attacks between the two sides.

The escalation has also opened another front in the wider US-Israeli war on Iran, increasing concerns about the conflict spreading across the region.

US warns of security risks in Saudi Arabia

The growing threat has prompted security measures by foreign governments. The United States ordered non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia, effective October 23, citing risks from Houthi attacks on civilian airports and critical infrastructure.

The US Embassy in Riyadh also warned American citizens about possible further attacks, airspace closures, flight cancellations and travel disruptions.

The Houthis have claimed attacks on Saudi military and energy infrastructure, while repeatedly rejecting Saudi-led coalition accusations that they targeted the holy cities of Mecca and Medina. The group’s military spokesperson said its operations were directed at Saudi oil facilities and military bases.

The latest drone interceptions underscore the growing security risks facing Saudi Arabia as the conflict in Yemen becomes increasingly connected to the wider regional confrontation.