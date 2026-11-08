Houthis fired a ballistic missile toward Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s air defence systems intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group toward the kingdom’s Eastern Province, the Saudi-led coalition said on Sunday, November 8.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki announced the interception, saying the missile had been destroyed before reaching its intended target. The announcement followed emergency warnings issued by Saudi Civil Defence in Dammam, Al-Ahsa and Abqaiq, according to Anadolu Agency. Authorities subsequently lifted the alerts after declaring that the immediate threat had passed.

Reuters reported that the warnings also covered Dhahran, home to the headquarters of Saudi state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco. The Eastern Province holds most of Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas reserves, making security in the region particularly important for the kingdom’s energy infrastructure and regional oil supplies.

The latest incident comes amid a broader escalation of missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi territory. Arab News reported that Saudi authorities had intercepted at least 15 missiles and drones across the kingdom during November, including attacks directed at Riyadh and Najran.

The renewed attacks have raised concerns about the security of civilian infrastructure, energy facilities and regional transport routes as the wider conflict involving Iran continues to intensify. Saudi Arabia has repeatedly faced aerial threats from the Houthis, who have used ballistic missiles and drones in attacks against targets across the kingdom.

The Houthis have reportedly demanded $51 billion in compensation from Saudi Arabia in exchange for ending hostilities, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The group says the payment would compensate for years of Saudi-led airstrikes and restrictions imposed on Yemen during the conflict. The Houthis have also demanded formal Saudi recognition of their authority as Yemen’s rulers, a move that would significantly undermine the internationally recognised Yemeni government backed by Riyadh.

Beyond financial compensation and political recognition, the Houthis are seeking an end to Saudi military operations, the lifting of restrictions on Houthi-controlled ports and airports, access to Yemen’s oil and gas revenues, and payment of public-sector salaries in areas under their control. They also want Riyadh to end its support for Yemen’s internationally recognised government. These demands would strengthen the group’s political and economic position and potentially expand its control across Yemen. However, Saudi Arabia has denied the reported $51 billion demand, and no agreement has been announced.