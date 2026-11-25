Saudi Arabia says its air defences intercepted 209 aerial threats launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement over a two-month period, as attacks on the kingdom’s civilian and energy infrastructure intensify.

The Saudi Embassy in Washington announced the figures in a statement on Wednesday, November 25. It said the threats were detected and intercepted between September 24 and November 24, targeting civilian infrastructure and energy facilities in several parts of the kingdom.

The embassy said the attacks also targeted areas near the holy cities of Mecca and Medina and caused multiple casualties. It did not provide a detailed breakdown of the intercepted threats or specify the number and circumstances of the casualties.

The announcement comes amid a renewed escalation between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, who have intensified attacks on strategic infrastructure, including oil facilities, airports and other civilian and economic targets.

In a report on Wednesday, Reuters said the Houthis had claimed attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and Riyadh’s financial district. Saudi-led coalition forces separately reported intercepting and destroying four drones over Ras Tanura, in the kingdom’s Eastern Province.

On Tuesday, Saudi Civil Defence reported that a strike on a tower in Riyadh’s financial district wounded 11 people. The building was hit for the second time in less than a week, according to Reuters. The Saudi-led coalition attributed the attack to the Houthis and said it would respond to attacks on civilians and civilian property.

The latest developments follow several weeks of escalating hostilities, with Saudi Arabia reporting repeated missile and drone interceptions. The attacks have raised concerns about the security of the kingdom’s energy infrastructure and the potential impact on regional stability.

The targeting of areas near Mecca and Medina has also become a source of regional tension. Saudi authorities have repeatedly accused the Houthis of attempting to strike locations near the two Islamic holy cities. However, the Houthi movement has denied targeting Mecca, disputing Saudi Arabia’s allegations.

Saudi Arabia has been involved in Yemen’s conflict since 2015, leading a military coalition in support of the internationally recognised Yemeni government against the Houthis, who control the capital, Sanaa, and large parts of the country.

The latest exchange of attacks marks a further escalation in a conflict that has repeatedly threatened regional security, civilian infrastructure and energy supplies.