Saudi Arabia Executes Two Bangladeshis Over Alleged ‘Immoral Act’ at Makkah Mosque: Watch Video

#BREAKING : Saudi Arabia Executes Two Bangladeshi Nationals Over ‘Having Sex’ Inside Mecca Mosque



Saudi Arabia has announced the execution of two Bangladeshi nationals convicted of committing what authorities described as a “sexual act” inside a mosque in the holy city of Mecca.… pic.twitter.com/LEIG4jQvps — upuknews (@upuknews1) October 17, 2026

Saudi Arabia has executed two Bangladeshi nationals convicted of committing what authorities described as an “immoral act” inside a mosque in Makkah, prompting Bangladesh to seek an official explanation after its consular mission said it was not notified beforehand.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior identified the two as Nazerul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar. In a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency on October 14, the ministry said security authorities arrested them following an investigation and referred the case to a competent court.

According to the ministry, the court found the charges proven and sentenced both individuals to death under ta’zir, a category of discretionary punishment under Islamic law. The ministry said the verdicts were upheld by the relevant authority and a royal order was issued to carry out the sentences. The executions took place in the Makkah region on October 14.

However, the Saudi statement did not specify the precise nature of the alleged act, identify the mosque involved or disclose when the two were arrested.

Bangladesh’s Consulate General in Jeddah said it had not received prior notification from Saudi authorities. A mission official told The Daily Star that the consulate had submitted a formal diplomatic note, known as a note verbale, to Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting official acknowledgement of the executions.

Bangladeshi officials have also sought information about the case, including the identities and nationality of the executed individuals and details of the proceedings. As of the latest reports, Dhaka was awaiting a fuller response from Riyadh.

The case has drawn attention to consular notification and the ability of a country’s diplomatic mission to assist its nationals facing serious criminal charges abroad. Both Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are parties to the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which sets out rules governing consular communication and assistance.

Saudi authorities have not publicly provided further details about the alleged offence or explained why Bangladesh’s consular mission was not informed before the executions.