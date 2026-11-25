Saudi Arabia has executed three Pakistani nationals convicted of smuggling heroin into the kingdom, with the sentences carried out in the Mecca region on November 24, the Saudi Interior Ministry said.

The ministry identified the men as Azmat Ali Mohammed Ali, Naseem Dilawar Khan and Niaz Mohammed Dost Mohammed. It said security authorities arrested the three and that investigations led to their referral to a competent court, which found them guilty of bringing heroin into Saudi Arabia.

According to the ministry’s statement, the death sentences were upheld by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court before a royal order was issued for their implementation. The executions took place on Tuesday in the Mecca region.

The ministry did not disclose the quantity of heroin involved, where the drugs were intercepted, when the men were arrested or whether they had received consular assistance from Pakistan. It said the executions were intended to protect citizens and residents from the dangers of narcotics and to deter drug trafficking and distribution.

The executions come amid a continued increase in the use of capital punishment in Saudi Arabia, particularly for drug-related offences. Amnesty International said in June 2026 that Saudi authorities had executed 96 people between January 1 and June 22, including 61 convicted of drug-related offences. Of those executed for drug offences during that period, 39 were foreign nationals and 22 were Saudi citizens.

Amnesty said Saudi Arabia had recorded at least 356 executions in 2025, the highest annual figure documented by the organisation for the kingdom. Its annual review also found that 240 people were executed for drug-related offences that year.

Foreign nationals have been disproportionately affected by executions for drug offences. Amnesty reported that they accounted for 78 percent of those executed for such crimes in 2025. Pakistanis were among the nationalities represented in the figures, alongside people from several other countries.

Saudi Arabia resumed executions for drug-related offences in November 2022, after a moratorium that had lasted about 33 months. Amnesty has criticised the use of the death penalty for non-lethal drug offences, arguing that such punishment is inconsistent with international human rights standards, which restrict capital punishment to the most serious crimes.

Saudi authorities maintain that executions for drug trafficking are part of efforts to combat narcotics and protect society. The latest cases add to the number of foreign nationals put to death in the kingdom for drug-related convictions.