Saudi Arabia Condemns Netanyahu’s Visit to Occupied Syrian Territory as ‘Illegal Entry’

Saudi Arabia has condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Israeli-occupied Syrian territory, describing it as an “illegal entry” and a clear violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said Netanyahu’s visit to the occupied areas of southern Syria represented a breach of international law and reiterated the kingdom’s support for Syria’s unity, independence and territorial integrity.

The condemnation came after Netanyahu visited the occupied Mount Hermon area on Wednesday alongside Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz. During the visit, Netanyahu claimed Israel had established “absolute control” over a security zone stretching from Mount Hermon to the Yarmouk River, saying Israeli forces would remain there to protect the country’s northern border.

The visit followed months of increased Israeli military operations inside Syria after the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in late 2025. Israeli forces have expanded their presence in the demilitarized buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights and carried out strikes targeting military infrastructure across Syria.

Saudi Arabia said Israel’s continued presence in Syrian territory threatens regional stability and undermines efforts to restore security following years of conflict. The ministry called on the international community to take responsibility for ending what it described as ongoing Israeli violations of Syrian territory.

Several Arab states, including Qatar, Jordan and Egypt, have also criticized Israel’s military presence in the buffer zone, while the United Nations has repeatedly said the demilitarized area established under the 1974 disengagement agreement should be respected.

The Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and later annexed in 1981, is widely regarded by the United Nations and most countries as occupied Syrian territory. Israel’s annexation has not been recognized by the international community, with the exception of the United States’ recognition in 2019.

The latest diplomatic dispute highlights growing regional opposition to Israel’s expanding military footprint in southern Syria, even as Israeli officials argue the deployments are necessary to prevent armed groups from operating near the border.