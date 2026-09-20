Saudi Arabia Arrests Nearly 15,000 Residency, Labor and Border Violators in One Week

Saudi Arabia arrested 14,782 people in a nationwide crackdown on residency, labor and border security violations over one week, deporting 12,635 foreign nationals as authorities intensified enforcement of immigration laws across the kingdom, the Ministry of Interior said.

The arrests were carried out during joint inspection campaigns between September 10 and 16 in coordination with multiple government agencies, the ministry said. Those detained included 7,438 people accused of violating residency regulations, 3,782 for border security violations and 3,562 for breaches of labor laws.

Saudi authorities said 1,450 people were arrested while attempting to enter the kingdom illegally during the reporting period. According to the ministry, 56% were Ethiopian nationals, 43% were Yemenis, and the remaining 1% were from other nationalities. Another 25 people were detained while attempting to leave Saudi Arabia illegally.

The ministry also announced the arrest of 23 Saudi citizens accused of transporting, sheltering or employing people residing in the kingdom illegally. It said legal proceedings are currently underway against 31,075 foreign nationals, including 29,171 men and 1,904 women, for residency, labor or border-related violations.

Saudi Arabia has stepped up nationwide enforcement campaigns in recent years as part of broader efforts to tighten compliance with residency and labor regulations tied to its Vision 2030 reforms. Weekly operations targeting undocumented migrants and labor violations have become routine across the kingdom.

The Ministry of Interior warned that anyone facilitating the illegal entry, transportation, employment or sheltering of undocumented migrants could face up to 15 years in prison, fines of up to one million Saudi riyals (about $267,000), and confiscation of vehicles or properties used in the offenses. The ministry described such violations as serious crimes requiring detention and prosecution.

Authorities urged residents to report suspected residency, labor or border violations through emergency hotlines across the kingdom, saying inspection campaigns will continue in coordination with security and immigration agencies.