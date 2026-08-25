Saudi Arabia and France Agree on €6 Billion Theme Park Project Near Paris

Saudi Arabia and France have agreed to develop a €6 billion ($7 billion) entertainment complex near Paris, the French presidency said Monday, as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began a rare official visit to France.

The project, to be built near Cergy-Pontoise northwest of Paris, will consist of three theme parks and is expected to create about 22,000 jobs, according to the Élysée Palace. One of the parks is planned around Japanese manga and animation, with the popular Dragon Ball Z franchise cited as a source of inspiration.

Details of the other two parks, including their themes and designs, have not yet been announced. French and Saudi officials also have not provided a timetable for construction or opening, and the project is expected to take several years to complete.

The agreement adds to growing economic ties between France and Saudi Arabia, as Riyadh seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil under its Vision 2030 strategy and invest in tourism, entertainment and other sectors.

For France, the project is being presented as another major foreign investment and a boost to employment and economic activity around Paris. The scale of the planned development would also make it one of Europe’s larger new theme-park projects if completed as announced.

The announcement came during Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Paris. The crown prince, who owns a residence near the French capital, attended the closing ceremony of the Esports World Cup in Paris on Sunday alongside French President Emmanuel Macron.

The visit is part of broader efforts by Paris and Riyadh to deepen economic and strategic cooperation, with investment, technology, energy and other areas forming part of their wider bilateral relationship.