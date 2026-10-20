Salman Khan, a prominent Bollywood actor, whose Mumbai residence saw increased security following the shooting at Tiger Shroff’s car in Juhu.

Security outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence has been tightened after gunmen opened fire at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in the Juhu area, prompting police to investigate a possible link to organised crime.

Mumbai Police increased security around Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence and began checking vehicles passing through the area as a precaution, NDTV reported on October. The move followed the shooting on Sunday evening, when Shroff was leaving a football ground near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai.

Shroff escaped unharmed, but his driver and a bystander were injured. According to The Indian Express, five rounds were fired at the actor’s car, and the assailants fled on a motorcycle. Shroff drove his injured driver to Nanavati Hospital, while the other victim was taken to hospital separately. Both were reported to be out of danger.

Police arrested three suspects in Rajasthan’s Kota in a joint operation involving Mumbai Police and local law enforcement, Indian media reported on October 19. Investigators are examining the suspects’ movements and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation has also focused on a possible connection to the gang associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. A social media message purportedly claiming responsibility for the attack circulated after the shooting, with reports suggesting the incident was linked to Shroff’s association with Khan. However, The Indian Express reported that police had not verified the message’s authenticity or established the gang’s involvement.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Shroff by phone to enquire about his condition and assured him that strict action would be taken against those responsible, NDTV reported.

The incident has renewed attention on threats against prominent Bollywood figures. Khan has faced repeated threats allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang, including a shooting outside his Bandra residence in April 2024. Police investigated that incident as a serious security case, and the gang’s alleged hostility toward Khan has been associated with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, in which Khan was accused.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the motive for the attack on Shroff and whether it was connected to threats against Khan or others in the film industry.