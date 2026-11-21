Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4/Photo NDTV.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has spoken about the constant fear and anxiety surrounding personal safety, saying that even extensive security arrangements cannot completely eliminate concerns about something going wrong.

Speaking at an event for his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace in Hyderabad, Khan said that people worry about their loved ones whenever they leave home, hoping they will return safely.

According to NDTV’s report on Saturday, November 21, the actor said such concerns are part of everyday life, regardless of a person’s circumstances.

Drawing on his own experience, Khan said that despite living under extensive security, he continues to feel afraid about potential threats.

“In our real lives, even after living with full security, we are still scared that something might go wrong. We remain worried all the time,” he said, according to NDTV.

Khan also drew a comparison between the concerns faced by ordinary families and the uncertainty experienced by relatives of soldiers deployed along the country’s borders.

He said families of military personnel must live with the daily anxiety of knowing that their husbands, brothers and daughters are serving in dangerous conditions, often far from home.

“Just imagine what these people go through every single day when they know their husbands, brothers or daughters are at the border,” he said.

The actor’s remarks came during promotional activities for Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, a war drama centred on the courage and sacrifices of soldiers and the emotional challenges faced by their families.

The film follows Colonel B. Santosh Babu, who risks his life in the defence of the country, while his wife manages family responsibilities in his absence.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film stars Khan alongside Chitrangda Singh. Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Zeyn Shaw and Vipin Bhardwaj also appear in supporting roles.

The film is scheduled to release in Indian cinemas on December 4, 2026.

Khan’s comments also come against the backdrop of security concerns surrounding the actor in recent years, including reported threats and an attack outside his residence in Mumbai in April 2024. The incident involved gunfire outside his Galaxy Apartments home and prompted increased security arrangements.