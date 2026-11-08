Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh at the trailer launch of their upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace/PTI

Salman Khan’s long-delayed war drama inspired by the deadly 2020 India-China Galwan clash is finally heading to cinemas after months of uncertainty.

Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, will arrive in Indian cinemas on December 4, the actor announced at the film’s promotional event in Mumbai on November 6.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film draws inspiration from the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Khan plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment who died during the confrontation. He was posthumously awarded India’s Maha Vir Chakra.

The release announcement ends months of uncertainty surrounding the project, which was initially titled Battle of Galwan. The film had been expected to arrive earlier this year, but its release schedule changed several times. It was previously considered for April, June and August before the latest December date was confirmed.

Khan attributed the delays partly to the time required to complete the visual effects and to an injury sustained by co-star Chitrangda Singh. He said the production team initially expected to finish filming within 45 to 50 days but needed more time to deliver the intended visual quality.

“We don’t want to give anyone an opportunity to zoom in on a scene and criticise its VFX,” Khan told reporters, explaining that the filmmakers wanted the film to make a strong visual impression. The actor also described the project as a carefully shot production.

The film’s subject has attracted attention because the Galwan confrontation was one of the most serious military clashes between India and China in recent years. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the June 2020 fighting, while China also reported casualties. The confrontation sharply strained relations between the two countries.

Khan has said the film explores the experiences of soldiers and their families on both sides of the border, rather than portraying either side simply as a negative force. He has also rejected reports that the government pressured the filmmakers to rewrite the script.

The project’s earlier title and release uncertainty drew attention from Indian entertainment media. India Today reported on November 5 that the film’s official trailer had received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification, although the feature film’s certification status was not established in that report.

The film also stars Chitrangda Singh, alongside Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia and other actors. It is produced under Salman Khan Films.