Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed during an alleged break-in at his Bandra residence in January 2025.

The nurse testifying in Saif Ali Khan’s attack trial told a Mumbai court that the intruder demanded about $106,000 during the alleged robbery.

The trial in the January 2025 attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan began in Mumbai on Friday, with the family’s staff nurse identifying the accused, Mohammed Shariful, as the intruder who entered the actor’s Bandra residence during an alleged robbery attempt.

The 59-year-old nurse, the first witness in the case, told the court that the intruder demanded Rs 1 crore ($106,000) after entering the room where Khan’s younger son, Jeh, was sleeping, according to The Indian Express.

The incident took place during the night of January 15-16, 2025. The nurse said she woke after hearing a sound and later saw a man wearing a cap moving towards the child’s bed. When she tried to pick up Jeh, the intruder attacked her with a blade, injuring two of her fingers.

The nurse, who said she had worked with the family for more than five years, told the court that the intruder ordered her and the child’s nanny to remain quiet and warned them not to leave the room.

According to her testimony, the nanny eventually left the room and raised the alarm, waking Khan and his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. When Saif Ali Khan confronted the intruder and asked what he wanted, the man attacked him, the witness said.

Another staff member who entered after hearing the commotion was also attacked. Khan managed to overpower the intruder before the family and staff members moved into another room and locked themselves inside. The accused later escaped through the main door, according to the witness’s account.

Khan sustained injuries to his back, hand and neck and was taken to hospital for treatment.

During Friday’s proceedings, the court rejected a second attempt by Shariful to plead guilty. His earlier attempt, made in August, had also been rejected. The trial will continue with the prosecution’s examination of the nurse at the next hearing.

Shariful, 31, is alleged to be a Bangladeshi national. The case concerns the break-in and stabbing attack at Khan’s residence in January 2025.