Damaged pumping station on Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline near Medina, September 13, 2026. (AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2026 Vantor)

Russian spy satellites helped Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and Yemen strike Saudi Arabia’s main oil pipeline and a Saudi air base, according to an Associated Press investigation published Tuesday, citing satellite tracking data, an official briefed on Saudi investigations and a senior Houthi leader.

Geneva-based AURORAH Geosignal Intelligence reviewed 40 missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Houthis and Iraqi militias between July 1 and October 19. In every case, the firm said, Russian government and military satellites massed over the targets for days before and after the strikes. Founder Nawaf Obaid called it a “100% match.”

The clearest case was the September 10 drone attack from Iraq on three pumping stations of the East-West Pipeline, which halted oil flow on the 1,200-kilometre line. The pipeline has been Saudi Arabia’s vital alternative export route while Iran attacks shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Obaid said 11 Russian Cosmos 2600 series satellites had focused on those sections since July.

About a week later, the Houthis struck King Fahd Air Base in Taif, damaging an Italian Eurofighter Typhoon, according to Italy’s Defense Ministry. Obaid said hitting the Italian jet rather than Saudi aircraft at the same base pointed to intelligence the Houthis and Iran do not have on their own.

The official briefed on Saudi investigations said intelligence showed Russian satellites helped the attacks on the pipeline. The official said they also aided Iran’s own strikes in March on Prince Sultan Air Base, where a U.S. surveillance aircraft was badly damaged, and on a CIA unit in the U.S. Embassy compound in Riyadh. Houthi missiles and drones contained Russian- and Chinese-made parts, the official said.

A senior Houthi leader said Iranian advisers in Yemen give the group targeting data based on Russian satellite intelligence. Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Rayed Krimly said last week that Iran and the Houthis receive intelligence from elements in Russia and China.

Russian officials did not immediately comment, and the AP report carried no response from Tehran. Moscow has repeatedly denied giving Iran military or intelligence support. AURORAH acknowledged it has not intercepted any transfer of intelligence and bases its conclusions on satellite movements. Obaid advised Saudi officials from 2004 to 2016.

Earlier reports by Ukrainian intelligence and CNN also linked Russian satellite passes to Iran’s March strike on Prince Sultan Air Base. The attacks on Saudi energy sites have helped push oil prices higher.