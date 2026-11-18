: Russian Military Plane Crashes in Siberia/Photo/Reuters.

A Russian military transport aircraft crashed in Siberia, killing all 19 people on board, after a suspected technical failure, the Defence Ministry said.

The An-12 aircraft crashed on Tuesday, November 17, in Russia’s Kemerovo region in southwestern Siberia. The Russian Defence Ministry said the plane went down in an unpopulated area near the village of Yagunovo, according to state news agency RIA.

“The preliminary cause of the disaster is a technical malfunction,” RIA quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.

The ministry confirmed that all 19 people aboard, including the crew, had died. Earlier reports put the death toll at 17 before authorities confirmed the higher figure.

Regional Governor Ilya Seredyuk said emergency crews had extinguished a fire at the crash site. He added that their main task was to support the investigation.

Seredyuk shared a video from the scene near Yagunovo and said the aircraft had been flying through the region when it crashed, Reuters reported.

The Russian Defence Ministry said a commission from the country’s Aerospace Forces was examining the circumstances of the crash, according to reports by RIA.

The An-12 is a Soviet-designed, four-engine turboprop transport aircraft that has been in service since the late 1950s. It is used to carry military personnel, equipment and cargo. More than 1,000 were built, and some remain in service in Russia and other countries.

The crash adds to a series of fatal accidents involving Russian military aircraft. In September, a Russian Tu-95 military aircraft crashed in the eastern Amur region, killing six crew members and injuring another, according to Al Jazeera.

Investigators are examining the circumstances of Tuesday’s crash. The technical malfunction cited by the Defence Ministry remains a preliminary assessment.