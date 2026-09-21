Russian Officials Say Ukraine Launched Largest Drone Attack on Moscow Since War Began

Russian officials said Ukraine launched more than 1,000 drones across Russia overnight, including hundreds targeting Moscow, in what authorities described as the largest drone attack on the Russian capital since the war began.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Russian air defenses intercepted about 450 drones approaching the capital during the overnight assault. Despite the interceptions, debris reportedly damaged an oil refinery and a residential building in the Moscow region, while emergency services responded to multiple impact sites.

The attack came overnight Sunday into Monday, coinciding with the final day of Russia’s parliamentary elections, according to Russian authorities. Officials said drone strikes were reported across several regions, disrupting civilian infrastructure and prompting temporary flight restrictions at airports serving Moscow.

Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, said the attack killed two people and injured 20 others. Regional authorities said emergency crews were deployed to damaged residential areas, while investigators began assessing the extent of the destruction.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv had used a combination of drones and missiles to strike Russian military, logistics and energy infrastructure. He described the operation as targeting facilities supporting Russia’s military campaign rather than civilian targets.

Ukrainian officials have increasingly targeted oil depots, refineries, military airfields and logistics hubs inside Russia, arguing that such infrastructure is used to sustain Moscow’s war effort. Kyiv has not publicly confirmed the exact number of drones used in the latest operation.

The latest barrage underscores Ukraine’s expanding long-range strike capabilities and Russia’s efforts to strengthen air defenses around Moscow and other strategic regions. Previous large-scale Ukrainian drone attacks have forced temporary airport closures and disrupted fuel facilities deep inside Russian territory.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said air defense systems intercepted drones across multiple regions but did not independently verify the total number launched by Ukraine. Ukrainian claims about targets struck inside Russia have also not been independently verified.

The overnight attack marks one of the most extensive cross-border aerial assaults reported during the conflict, highlighting the growing use of long-range drones by both Russia and Ukraine as the war continues into another year.