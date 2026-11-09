A covert Russian disinformation network sought to exploit last month’s riots in France by spreading false claims about immigration and portraying the government as having lost control, according to an internal European Union assessment reviewed by Reuters. Separate findings by France’s foreign ministry also identified social media accounts linked to Israel and the US MAGA movement promoting hostile narratives about the unrest.

On November 9, 2026, Reuters reported that the EU assessment identified a Russian-linked operation known as “Operation Overload” as a major source of misleading online content targeting French audiences. The network circulated fabricated videos impersonating Western media outlets, including false claims that migrants had raped protesters and that terrorist attacks were imminent. The campaign sought to depict French leaders as weak and increasingly authoritarian, while deepening public fears over immigration and security.

The EU assessment, covering October 7 to 21, said the network had taken advantage of existing social tensions rather than triggering or escalating the demonstrations. It described the activity as the “opportunistic exploitation of unrest” and found no evidence that Russia or other foreign actors had instigated the protests. Rioting erupted in several French cities last month after demonstrations over rising living costs and declining public services escalated into widespread violence.

A separate French foreign ministry assessment highlighted the reach of social media posts from accounts associated with Russia, Israel and the US MAGA movement. Between October 16 and 18, the 10 most-viewed posts from pro-Russian accounts about the unrest received 2.8 million views on X. Posts from MAGA-linked officials, media outlets and influencers attracted more than 49 million views, while those from Israeli officials, government accounts, media outlets and influencers received over 35 million views during the same period, according to the assessment.

Elina Treyger, a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation, described such campaigns as a long-term “narrative competition” that can influence perceptions of Western democracies and intensify political divisions. The EU assessment said Operation Overload, active since September 2023, has targeted Western public figures, institutions and media outlets to undermine trust and weaken support for Ukraine by suggesting European governments prioritise the war over domestic concerns.

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a Britain-based think tank, has previously documented the network’s use of fabricated news reports, manipulated images, forged headlines and artificial intelligence-generated voices to impersonate trusted media sources. France’s disinformation watchdog, Viginum, also published findings on Operation Overload and similar Russian-linked activities in 2024.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the claims contained in either the EU or French assessment. French officials referred the news agency to President Emmanuel Macron’s October 21 remarks that there had been no visible foreign interference behind the protests, although he acknowledged foreign manipulation of information.