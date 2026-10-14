Russian Missile Strikes on Kyiv Kill Two, Damage Thermal Power Plant

Photo/ (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent).

Russian ballistic missile strikes on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, killed two people, injured 21 others and damaged a thermal power plant, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Western allies of failing to provide advance warning of the attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the strike on a nine-storey residential building killed two people and injured 21. Sixteen of the injured were receiving hospital treatment, including four in serious condition. Emergency crews battled fires in the building and evacuated residents from the affected area.

Zelenskyy said the main target was energy infrastructure, particularly Kyiv’s CHP-4 thermal power plant. He described the lack of advance warning from Ukraine’s partners as unfair and said intelligence indicated that Russia was preparing further ballistic missile launches. The attack was the second reported strike on Kyiv within 24 hours.

The Ukrainian president also linked the strikes to U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine over the weekend. Zelenskyy said the latest attacks showed that Moscow did not consider itself bound by Trump’s statement. Trump, meanwhile, said Washington was continuing to share intelligence with Ukraine, despite reports of tensions over U.S. support.

Ukraine relies heavily on Western intelligence, particularly information from the United States, to detect incoming Russian missile attacks and issue warnings to civilians. Ukrainian officials said the absence of advance warning was under scrutiny, while reports indicated that the speed and detection challenges associated with ballistic missiles may have contributed to the problem.

The latest strike comes as Russia continues attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure ahead of winter, raising concerns about electricity supplies and civilian safety. Kyiv has faced repeated missile and drone attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.