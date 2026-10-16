Russian FM to Visit Tehran for Talks on Iran and Regional Tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Tehran on Monday to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, focusing on regional developments, international issues and efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Friday.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova announced the planned working visit, saying discussions would focus on the situation surrounding Iran and Moscow’s diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions.

The ministers are also expected to discuss implementation of agreements reached following recent high-level contacts between Russian and Iranian leaders, as well as practical steps to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov’s visit follows a planned meeting in Bahrain with foreign ministers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for a strategic dialogue. The talks are expected to address regional security and relations between Russia and Gulf states before Lavrov travels to Tehran.

Moscow and Tehran have strengthened political and economic ties in recent years, including through a strategic partnership agreement signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian recently

. The agreement provides for closer bilateral and defence cooperation but does not include a mutual-defence commitment.

The visit comes amid continuing regional tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel. Russia has called for a diplomatic settlement, while Tehran continues to face pressure over security, sanctions and the wider regional conflict.

The meetings are expected to provide an opportunity for Moscow and Tehran to review bilateral commitments and discuss possible diplomatic steps to address regional instability.