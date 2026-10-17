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Russian FM Says Security Threats in Afghanistan Persist

By Fidel Rahmati
22
0

Immigration News

Fidel Rahmati
Fidel Rahmatihttps://www.khaama.com
Fidai Rahmati is the editor and content writer for Khaama Press. You may follow him at Twitter @FidelRahmati

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned Friday that security threats linked to Afghanistan remain a concern for Central Asia, saying militant groups could undermine stability in the region and pose risks to neighbouring countries.

Speaking at a security conference in Moscow involving the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Lavrov said Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) was seeking to undermine the Taliban authorities’ ability to maintain stability and expand militant activity into Central Asia and Russia.

Lavrov said Russia would continue providing economic and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan population. He also emphasized Moscow’s support for efforts to strengthen security along the Afghanistan–Tajikistan border, including assistance through the CSTO.

The Russian foreign minister’s remarks come amid continuing regional concerns about militant activity near Afghanistan’s northern borders. Tajikistan has reported security incidents in border areas, including attacks that killed or wounded Chinese nationals and workers involved in construction and mining projects. Tajik authorities have linked some of the incidents to armed groups operating from Afghanistan.

Lavrov’s comments reflect Moscow’s continued focus on the security consequences of the Taliban’s return to power in 2021. Russia has repeatedly raised concerns about militant groups operating in Afghanistan, while Taliban officials have rejected allegations that Afghanistan territory is being used to threaten other countries. In February, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said no country had faced threats from Afghanistan soil during the group’s rule.

The Moscow conference brought regional security concerns, including terrorism, border protection and cross-border militant activity into focus as Russia and its partners seek to coordinate responses to threats they associate with developments in Afghanistan.

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