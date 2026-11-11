Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk is scheduled to visit Kabul on Thursday to discuss expanding trade, investment and economic cooperation between Moscow and Kabul.

Taliban deputy spokesperson Hafiz Ahmad Zia Takal said the visit would focus on strengthening economic and trade relations, exploring investment opportunities and discussing potential joint projects between Afghanistan and Russia.



The announcement follows remarks by Zamir Kabulov, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special representative for Afghanistan, who said last month that a high-level Russian delegation led by Overchuk would travel to Afghanistan to advance bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Kabulov said on October 16 that trade between Russia and Afghanistan had doubled in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, although he acknowledged that the overall volume remained relatively modest.

Earlier this month, Overchuk and Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met in Moscow to discuss cooperation in trade, energy, investment and transport connectivity, including plans linked to the international North-South Transport Corridor.

The Taliban authorities have also been preparing a broader economic cooperation document with Russia. According to report, a meeting chaired by Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar on November 3 reviewed investment opportunities and progress on bilateral agreements. The proposed areas of cooperation include electricity, transport, mining, agriculture, healthcare, higher education, telecommunications and information technology.

Further details about the delegation’s full schedule and any agreements expected to be signed during Thursday’s visit have not yet been announced.