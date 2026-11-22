A Russian cargo ship with links to the country’s military caught fire after being struck by two drones in the Gulf of Finland, prompting a rescue operation involving Finnish and Estonian authorities.

The incident occurred on Saturday, November 21, when the 121-metre vessel, Sparta II, was sailing through international waters west of Russia’s Gogland Island towards the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Finnish authorities said the ship was hit by drones before drifting into Finnish territorial waters.

Reuters reported that Finnish military officials considered Ukraine the likely source of the attack, although the motive remained unclear. “It is likely that Ukraine … is behind the attack,” Finnish armed forces spokesperson Aki-Mauri Huhtinen told a news conference.

All 16 crew members were evacuated from the damaged vessel using lifeboats and transferred to another Russian ship, according to Finnish Border Guard Commander Ilja Iljin. The crew was subsequently being transported back to Russia.

The fire continued late into Saturday, with Finnish authorities coordinating firefighting, maritime rescue and preparations to prevent possible environmental pollution. Estonia also deployed a naval vessel to assist with firefighting and pollution-control operations.

The attack raised additional security concerns in the strategically sensitive Baltic Sea region. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said the incident demonstrated that the war in Ukraine was increasingly affecting neighbouring areas.

“War is spilling over into our immediate vicinity,” Orpo wrote on X, adding that Ukraine had the right to defend itself against Russia’s aggression.

Sweden also deployed fighter jets under Finnish command to help protect Finland’s territorial integrity and NATO security following the incident, Swedish Defence Minister Pal Jonson said.

Meanwhile, Finnish authorities investigated a suspected brief violation of the country’s airspace by a Russian military helicopter during the rescue operation. Finnish Coast Guard officials said the aircraft was suspected of entering Finnish airspace temporarily.

The Sparta II is owned by Oboronlogistika, a Russian shipping company that provides logistical services to the Russian Defence Ministry. The vessel is also subject to US sanctions.

Finnish Border Guard Commander Ilja Iljin said authorities had not established the ship’s precise cargo but could not rule out the possibility that it was carrying military equipment. Ukrainian military intelligence has previously classified the vessel as one involved in transporting weapons and military supplies, according to Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

In Russia, Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko confirmed that two drones had struck the vessel approximately three nautical miles from the Russian border. He also claimed that Russian air defences had intercepted 80 drones over the region overnight.

The incident comes amid continued Ukrainian drone operations targeting military and strategic infrastructure in northwestern Russia, raising concerns about the potential spillover of the war into NATO’s Baltic region.