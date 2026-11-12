Alexander Darchiev was appointed ambassador to the US in March 2025/Phtot/Reuters

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died in Moscow at the age of 66, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday, November 11.

Reuters reported on Thursday, November 12, that Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Darchiev died from a chronic illness. The ministry initially announced his death as sudden, describing him as an outstanding diplomat and an experienced leader who had served in one of Russia’s most important areas of foreign policy.

Darchiev had served as Russia’s ambassador to Washington since March 2025, following his appointment by President Vladimir Putin after Donald Trump returned to the White House. His appointment came as Moscow and Washington sought to restore diplomatic engagement after years of strained relations over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During his tenure, Darchiev played a key role in diplomatic contacts between the two countries. In February 2025, he led the Russian delegation in talks with US officials in Istanbul, Turkey, focused on the war in Ukraine and efforts to improve bilateral relations.

His tenure coincided with a shift in US-Russia diplomatic engagement under Trump, who pursued negotiations with Moscow and sought to revive direct communication between the two governments. However, relations remained complicated by the war in Ukraine and disagreements over European security.

Before becoming ambassador to the United States, Darchiev served as Russia’s ambassador to Canada from 2014 to 2021. He also held senior positions in the Russian Foreign Ministry, including director of its North America Department and roles overseeing relations with North American countries.

He had previously worked at the Russian Embassy in Washington, including as minister-counsellor, giving him extensive experience in US-Russia diplomatic relations.

The US State Department confirmed it was aware of Darchiev’s death and expressed condolences to his family and loved ones, according to CNN. The Russian Foreign Ministry has not announced a date for his funeral, while Zakharova said details of a memorial service would be provided later.

Darchiev’s death recalls that of another senior Russian diplomat, Vitaly Churkin, who served as Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations and died suddenly in New York in February 2017 at the age of 64. Churkin had been Russia’s representative on the UN Security Council since 2006.