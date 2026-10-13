Russia Warns US Military Return to Afghanistan Would Threaten Region

Russia has warned that the return of US military infrastructure to Afghanistan would pose a direct threat to regional security.

Alexander Venidiktov, deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, said Washington was not concealing its plans to restore a military presence in Afghanistan. “The emergence of such a foothold would directly threaten all countries in the region,” he said in remarks published by Russian news agency Interfax on Monday, October 12.

Venidiktov said Moscow’s security dialogue with Kabul also aimed to prevent countries outside the region from re-establishing a military presence in Afghanistan. He described cooperation with the Taliban authorities as consistent with Russia’s national security interests and its stated goal of maintaining a stable and peaceful Eurasian region.

The warning follows broader regional opposition to a possible US return to Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul. In October 2025, 10 countries participating in the Moscow Format talks, including Russia, China, Iran, India and Pakistan, opposed the deployment of foreign military infrastructure in Afghanistan and neighbouring countries. The statement did not name the United States or Bagram directly, but came amid US President Donald Trump’s calls to regain control of the former American military base.

Moscow has also expanded its engagement with the Taliban since Russia formally recognised the Taliban-led government in July 2025, becoming the first country to do so. Cooperation has extended to security and military-technical matters, while the two sides have pursued closer trade and economic ties.

Venidiktov said Russian and Afghan officials, foreign ministries and business representatives were involved in expanding bilateral cooperation. He pointed to a joint economic and trade working group and efforts to strengthen the legal framework governing relations, adding that transport and energy projects were among Moscow’s priorities.