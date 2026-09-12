Russia Warns Terrorism Is Evolving, Urges Global Cooperation at UN Security Council

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations warned that the global terrorist threat has not disappeared but is becoming more adaptive and sophisticated, urging countries to strengthen cooperation through the UN rather than allow counterterrorism efforts to become entangled in geopolitical rivalries.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, made the remarks during a UN Security Council session marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States. He said Moscow supports “depoliticized” international cooperation against terrorism based on international law and the UN Charter.

Nebenzya told the Security Council that terrorist groups continue to exploit divisions, mistrust and a lack of coordination among states, arguing that fragmented international responses create opportunities for extremist organizations to regroup and expand their activities.

“Terrorism has not gone away. It is adapting to new conditions and evolving alongside emerging global challenges,” Nebenzya said, according to Russia’s statement delivered at the Security Council meeting.

The Russian envoy argued that counterterrorism cooperation should not become “a hostage to geopolitical confrontation,” saying the consequences of weakening international coordination are measured “not in political costs, but in human lives.”

Nebenzya also stressed that no country, regardless of its military or intelligence capabilities, can effectively combat transnational terrorism alone. He called for broader intelligence-sharing, law enforcement cooperation and collective action through UN mechanisms.

The Security Council meeting focused on the continuing threat posed by groups including ISIS, al-Qaeda and their regional affiliates, amid warnings from UN officials that extremist organizations remain active across parts of the Middle East, Africa and Asia despite territorial defeats in previous years.

Russia has repeatedly accused Western countries of applying “double standards” in counterterrorism policy, while Western governments have criticized Moscow’s own actions in conflicts including Ukraine and Syria. Those broader disputes have complicated cooperation within the Security Council on several international security issues.

Despite those divisions, UN officials have continued to urge member states to maintain cooperation against terrorism, warning that evolving extremist networks increasingly exploit instability, online recruitment and emerging technologies to expand their reach.