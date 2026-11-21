Russia has warned that international militant groups, particularly Islamic State’s Khorasan branch (ISIS-K), remain active in Afghanistan, calling for stronger regional cooperation to address security threats and offering to facilitate renewed talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made the remarks during a press briefing in Moscow on Friday, November 20. She said eliminating terrorism from Afghanistan territory and stabilising the country were essential for regional security.

Zakharova stressed that international counterterrorism efforts should proceed without “hidden agendas” or undisclosed political objectives. She said Moscow supported the principle of “regional solutions to regional problems” and remained ready to discuss concrete counterterrorism measures and assist in implementing them through firm agreements.

She described Pakistan as one of Russia’s key partners in combating terrorism in South Asia, including threats linked to Afghanistan. According to Zakharova, Moscow maintains close coordination with Islamabad through bilateral contacts and multilateral mechanisms.

The Russian spokesperson also reaffirmed Moscow’s preference for the Moscow Format of Consultations on Afghanistan, which includes Russia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, Iran, China and Central Asian countries. She described it as a broad regional platform for discussing Afghanistan-related security and political issues.

Addressing tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan, Zakharova said Russia was closely monitoring developments and continued to support a political and diplomatic solution. She added that Moscow was prepared to help arrange talks if both sides requested its involvement.

Her comments come amid growing international concern over the capabilities of militant groups operating in Afghanistan. On November 19, Alexander Zouev, the acting United Nations under-secretary-general for counterterrorism, warned that ISIS-K was rebuilding its operational capabilities and seeking to conduct attacks inside Afghanistan and beyond its borders.

In an interview with Russia’s TASS news agency, Zouev said information from some UN member states indicated that ISIS-K had acquired modern tactical equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles. He also said al-Qaeda continued to operate in Afghanistan and that the Pakistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan maintained close ties with al-Qaeda.

The Taliban authorities rejected the UN official’s assessment. Their spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, described the concerns as unfounded and said Afghanistan would not allow militant groups to use its territory to threaten other countries.