Russia Warns German Long-Range Missile Sites Would Become Legitimate Military Targets

Russia has warned that German military sites hosting long-range missile systems would become legitimate military targets if Berlin proceeds with plans to deploy advanced strike weapons as part of its expanding defense buildup in Europe.

The warning came from diplomats at the Russian Embassy in Berlin in comments published by Russian newspaper Izvestia. The diplomats said Germany’s accelerating militarization and deployment of long-range weapons are transforming the country into a direct military participant in NATO’s confrontation with Russia.

The embassy argued that critics of Germany’s growing defense spending are correct in saying that bases hosting long-range missile systems “will inevitably become legitimate military targets” for the Russian armed forces. Moscow claims such deployments increase the risk of direct conflict between Russia and NATO.

The remarks follow Germany’s announcement of one of its largest conventional military modernization programs in decades. German officials have confirmed plans to develop a long-range strike arsenal capable of hitting military targets up to 2,000 kilometers away, including command centers, air bases and logistics hubs deep behind enemy lines.

Berlin says the new missile program is being developed in cooperation with France and the United Kingdom as part of Europe’s broader effort to strengthen conventional deterrence against Russia. German officials argue the country needs advanced precision missiles and long-range drones because it does not possess nuclear weapons.

According to German defense documents reported by European media, the program is expected to cost around €12 billion and will include mass-produced long-range missiles, drones and future hypersonic weapons. Initial systems are expected to enter service from 2027, while more advanced capabilities are planned for the early 2030s.

German military leaders have repeatedly warned that Russia could be capable of threatening NATO territory before the end of the decade, prompting Berlin to accelerate defense investments. Germany is also expanding its air and missile defense network, including the deployment of the Israeli-made Arrow-3 missile defense system to protect against long-range ballistic missile threats.

Russia has condemned those efforts, accusing Germany of abandoning its post-Cold War security posture. Senior Russian officials, including former President and Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, have previously threatened strikes on German military production facilities and other targets if German weapons are used against Russia.