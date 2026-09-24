Russia Voices Concern Over Civilian Casualties After Pakistan Airstrikes in Afghanistan

Russia’s Embassy in Kabul has expressed concern over reports of civilian casualties caused by Pakistan’s airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan, urging both sides to avoid further escalation and resolve their differences through dialogue.

The embassy issued a statement on Wednesday, September 23, extending condolences to the families of those killed and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. In a post on X, the Russian diplomatic mission called on all parties to exercise restraint and prevent further confrontation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

The statement came a day after Pakistan carried out airstrikes in parts of Paktika and Kunar provinces. Taliban authorities said the attacks killed and injured a number of civilians, although casualty figures have not been independently verified.

Pakistan has said its military operations targeted militant hideouts in response to recent cross-border attacks that Islamabad blames on armed groups operating from Afghanistan territory. Pakistani officials have repeatedly accused the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of using safe havens inside Afghanistan, an allegation the Taliban administration denies.

Taliban officials condemned the strikes, describing them as a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid called the attacks a repetition of “war crimes” and warned that such actions would have consequences.

The latest airstrikes mark another escalation in months of growing tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban administration over border security, militant activity and drone attacks. Cross-border military operations have become increasingly frequent since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

The renewed fighting has raised concerns about further instability along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where repeated exchanges of fire, airstrikes and militant attacks have strained relations between the two neighboring countries.