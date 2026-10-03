Russia Voices Concern Over Afghanistan-Pakistan Fighting as UN Confirms Civilian Deaths

Russia has expressed deep concern over renewed military clashes between the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan and Pakistan, warning that the fighting is affecting civilians, particularly children.

The Russian Embassy in Kabul said Saturday that it was concerned about the continuation of the military confrontation between the two neighboring countries. The statement came after Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan’s Kunar and Helmand provinces earlier this week.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) confirmed that at least 10 civilians were killed in the strikes, most of them children, while nine others were injured. UNAMA called for de-escalation and dialogue and urged the parties to respect international law and prevent further civilian harm.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban authorities, said the Pakistani strikes hit residential areas and killed nine civilians, including women and children, while injuring 11 others. Reuters reported that the strikes hit three houses in Kunar and Helmand.

Pakistan, however, gave a different account of the operation. Its Ministry of Information said the strikes were based on “credible intelligence” and targeted militant hideouts, claiming that 22 militants were killed and large quantities of weapons and ammunition were destroyed. The claims by the two sides have not been independently reconciled.

The Russian statement did not condemn Pakistan’s airstrikes outright but called for an end to the military confrontation. Russia has maintained diplomatic relations with the Taliban authorities, which Moscow formally recognized in July 2025.

The European Union has also expressed concern over the civilian casualties from the strikes and called on Afghanistan and Pakistan to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue.

The latest strikes mark another escalation in already strained relations between Kabul and Islamabad. Pakistan accuses the Taliban authorities of allowing armed groups, particularly the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to operate from Afghanistan territory and launch attacks into Pakistan. Kabul denies the allegation and says it does not allow Afghanistan territory to be used against other countries.

UNAMA said last week that it had documented more than 1,100 civilian deaths and injuries in Afghanistan from cross-border armed violence since the beginning of 2026, underscoring the growing humanitarian cost of the confrontation.