Flags of Russia, Ukraine and the United States as officials prepare for trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi./Getty Image/StockPhoto

Russia, Ukraine and the United States are preparing for a new round of trilateral peace negotiations in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11, as Washington seeks to revive diplomatic efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine, now in its fifth year.

The Russian delegation, led by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, is travelling to the United Arab Emirates for the discussions, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported on Monday, November 9. Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service chief Rustem Umerov will lead Kyiv’s negotiating team, while US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to represent Washington.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said security guarantees would be a central issue at the negotiations. He also indicated that European representatives would not participate directly in the trilateral discussions, which are expected to bring together officials from Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

Russia’s negotiating team will also include Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov and senior General Staff officer Yuri Zhigarlovsky, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin met the delegation on Friday to discuss preparations for the negotiations and thanked the United Arab Emirates for hosting the meeting.

Ukraine’s delegation will include Presidential Office head Kyrylo Budanov, his first deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia, military intelligence official Vadym Skibtsky and Davyd Arakhamia, leader of the ruling Servant of the People parliamentary faction, Interfax-Ukraine reported, citing presidential communications adviser Dmytro Lytvyn.

Although European representatives will not participate directly in the trilateral negotiations, officials from Britain, France, Germany and Italy, alongside representatives of NATO and the European Commission, are also expected in Abu Dhabi for separate meetings with Ukrainian officials. Umerov said the consultations were intended to coordinate positions with European partners and ensure their involvement in the broader diplomatic process.

US envoy Steve Witkoff previously said the discussions would cover post-war security agreements, de-escalation, humanitarian measures and efforts to end the war. The Abu Dhabi meeting will be the first round of US-mediated trilateral negotiations since February, as Washington seeks progress before winter.

However, major disagreements over territory and Ukraine’s future security arrangements continue to complicate the prospects for a settlement. The Associated Press reported that Moscow is demanding Ukraine withdraw from four regions it claims, reject NATO membership and accept restrictions on its military, while Kyiv opposes territorial concessions and seeks firm security guarantees against future Russian aggression. Russia has also opposed the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.

The negotiations come amid continued fighting and intensifying Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine, underscoring the difficulties facing international efforts to secure a ceasefire. Whether the latest diplomatic initiative can narrow the differences between Moscow and Kyiv remains uncertain.