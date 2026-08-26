Russia, Ukraine Prepare for Another Large Prisoner Exchange

Russia and Ukraine are preparing for another large prisoner-of-war exchange, with the two sides working to finalize lists of detainees to be included, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said Wednesday.

Lantratova told Russia’s state-run TASS news agency that Moscow was preparing its lists for what she described as a “quite large” exchange. She did not provide a specific number of prisoners expected to be involved or a date for the exchange.

The announcement follows a prisoner swap on August 19 in which Russia and Ukraine each returned 103 prisoners, for a total of 206 people exchanged, according to the information provided.

The latest announcement suggests that negotiations over prisoners are continuing despite the absence of a broader settlement to the war.

Prisoner exchanges have remained one of the few areas of humanitarian engagement between Moscow and Kyiv since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The two sides have carried out multiple exchanges during the conflict.

Lantratova did not specify whether the proposed exchange would involve prisoners captured recently, personnel held for longer periods, or both. Ukrainian authorities had not independently confirmed the planned exchange in the material provided.