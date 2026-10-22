Reported aftermath of a Ukrainian drone and missile attack in Serpukhov, Moscow Oblast, on Oct. 22, 2026. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram)

Russia said it had intercepted more than 630 drones heading towards Moscow overnight, while Russian missile strikes injured at least six people in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, as diplomatic efforts to end the war continued.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said two people were injured outside the Russian capital during the drone attacks. In a statement on Telegram, he provided no further details about the drones’ origin or the extent of any damage.

The reported attacks came as Kyiv faced another wave of Russian strikes. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Russian missiles hit several residential buildings late Wednesday, October 21, injuring at least six people. Further details about the extent of the damage were not immediately available.

The attacks occurred amid renewed diplomatic contacts involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States. US special envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg on Wednesday, a day after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Oslo.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that an end to the war appeared closer than at any previous point. However, his repeated claims of progress towards ending the conflict have yet to produce a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

Trilateral negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States stalled in February. Since then, Russia has intensified its attacks, while Ukraine has faced pressure on its air-defence capabilities as supplies of Western-provided interceptor missiles have come under strain.

Before travelling to Russia, Witkoff met Zelenskyy and the leaders of Norway and Finland in Oslo. Zelenskyy said the discussions included strong security guarantees for Ukraine and a proposal for a ceasefire targeting attacks on energy infrastructure.

The details of Witkoff’s discussions with Putin have not been publicly confirmed. It remains unclear whether the latest diplomatic contacts will lead to renewed trilateral negotiations or concrete steps towards a ceasefire.