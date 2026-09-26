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Russia Says It Downs 645 Ukrainian Drones in Largest Overnight Air Attack

By Fidel Rahmati
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Immigration News

Fidel Rahmati
Fidel Rahmatihttps://www.khaama.com
Fidai Rahmati is the editor and content writer for Khaama Press. You may follow him at Twitter @FidelRahmati

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 645 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions, Crimea, and the Black Sea and Azov Sea, describing it as one of the largest drone attacks reported since the war began.

According to a ministry statement carried by Russian state news agency TASS, the drones were intercepted over Russia’s Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Tula and Moscow regions, as well as over the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula and surrounding waters.

The ministry did not specify the exact timing of the attacks or provide details on casualties or damage caused by drones that may have reached their targets. Reuters reported that Russian authorities have frequently released interception figures after large-scale Ukrainian drone attacks.

The announcement comes as Ukraine has intensified long-range drone strikes targeting military infrastructure, oil refineries, logistics hubs and industrial facilities deep inside Russian territory. Recent attacks have disrupted refinery operations, damaged railway infrastructure and prompted temporary airport closures in several Russian regions, according to Russian officials.

Ukraine has not immediately commented on Russia’s latest interception claim. Kyiv rarely confirms specific cross-border drone operations but says its strikes are aimed at military and energy infrastructure supporting Russia’s war effort.

The latest barrage highlights the growing role of drones in the Russia-Ukraine war, with both sides increasingly relying on long-range unmanned aircraft for attacks far behind front lines. Reuters has reported that Russia has also expanded its use of faster jet-powered drones against Ukraine, while Kyiv is developing new interceptor systems to counter the evolving threat.

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